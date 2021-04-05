Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Heavy rain, dangerous surf for Gympie region

        Premium Content WARNING: Heavy rain, dangerous surf for Gympie region

        Weather Parts of the Gympie region could receive up to 160mm of rain today, along with dangerous surf and damaging winds

        Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

        Premium Content Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

        News The man died of his injuries after an alleged altercation

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News Queensland has recorded one new case in quarantine

        Tansey Showgrounds upgraded through Government drought grant

        Premium Content Tansey Showgrounds upgraded through Government drought grant

        News “Many communities like Tansey will still be feeling the effects of the prolonged...