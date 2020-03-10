Menu
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
Missing girl passenger in crashed car

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
A Townsville girl who was reported missing at the weekend was found after a car crash on the Bruce Highway.

It is understood the girl, 13, was a passenger in a vehicle which rolled on the highway at Burdell about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 18, was driving the vehicle.

It is understood there were a number of teenagers in the vehicle. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while another three declined transport. It is unknown if the 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

The happened between Garland Rd and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, about 5.30pm.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place. Emergency services are on scene.

