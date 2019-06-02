Menu
News

Missing girl with unrelated man twice her age – police

by AAP
2nd Jun 2019 3:58 PM

A TEENAGE girl missing from a suburb in Brisbane's west for almost a week may be travelling with a man more than twice her age.

Elly O'Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

Police said initial investigations suggest she may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.

 

Elly is described as Caucasian in appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

