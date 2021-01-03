Missing dog found after eight years

A dog owner had an emotional start to 2021 when she was reunited with her missing pooch that disappeared eight years ago.

Magdalena Klubczuk was beside herself when her beloved Shih tzu Roxy vanished from her garden in Connah's Quay, North Wales while she was at work.

The 35-year-old spent weeks searching for her dog and contacted local veterinary practices but no one had brought Roxy in.

Eventually she gave up hope of finding her and presumed the three-year-old dog had died or been stolen.

Roxy was miraculously rediscovered after disappearing for eight years.

But at around 11pm on New Year's Eve Roxy, now 10, was spotted running through the streets of Buckley and taken to Skylor's Animal Rescue in north Wales.

Dawn Taylor, who runs the centre in Dobshill, scanned the dog to see if she had a microchip and was able to get the contact details for Ms Klubczuk.

Ms Klubczuk, a mother-of-one said: "When I received the phone call I told them it was not possible.

"When she explained I couldn't even speak I was that shocked.

"We've spent all these years thinking she was dead.

"I was at work and she was at home with my son and my brother, the door was open for her to go into the garden.

"When I got home I realised she was gone.

"She had a collar on with my details on it and she was chipped so I'm starting to think she may have been stolen.

"I reported it to the vets, but I heard nothing and over time just gave up hope.

"I was just in total disbelief. I actually told her it wasn't possible because my dog was next to me on the sofa, then I realised she was talking about Roxy!"

Roxy reunited with her old family.

Roxy stayed Skylor's Animal Rescue overnight and during an inspection Ms Taylor discovered that she has a mammary tumour.

She is now staying with a friend of Ms Klubczuk until she can safely introduce her to her six year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

She added: "I will be taking her to the vets on Monday.

"She looks well, but she is very skinny.

"Until then we just don't know how serious the tumour is.

"It was such an emotional reunion, I felt like she recognised me when she saw me".

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Missing dog found after eight years