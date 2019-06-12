Missing backpacker's family ask for 'any clues' to find him

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31.

THE family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez have set up a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to support the search party looking for the 18-year-old in Byron Bay.

As day three of the search for Theo comes to a close, the online campaign is being circulated through social media in the hopes of raising money to help look for the Belgian teen who was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay on May 31.

Theo's cousin, Lisa Hayez, who posted the online campaign on social media pages today, said she hoped people would continue to support the efforts in trying to find her cousin.

While the GoFundMe campaign is in French, Lisa translated it for social media.

"We unfortunately haven't found Theo yet," the post said.

"His parents are still in Belgium and try to come here as soon as possible.

"Thank you so much for all these shares and your help it's incredible, and I'm telling you guys we're going find him."

Theo was expected to fly home to Belgium this week.

"He went to Byron Bay a little more than a week before he was due to fly home," the post read.

"On Saturday June 1, in the early hours of the morning, without any reason, all contact stopped.

"His family alerted the police. Theo has disappeared - his backpack and passport were left at his accommodation, the backpackers hostel Wake Up.

"His phone is off, he has not used his cards. Days before his disappearance, he told his family that he was impatient to come home. We have grave concerns for his safety.

"His family in Belgium are on their way.

"This funding campaign has been set up exclusively to support the effort to find any trace, any clue that could lead us to our boy."

The campaign has so far raised more more than $11,000.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/hkpub-retrouver-find-theo-byron-bay-australie