Missed out on locals tickets? You can still go to Splendour

HAPPY CAMPERS: Good times being had at Splendour 2009. Contributed

WERE you unable to get tickets for Splendour 2019 on Sunday at the local sale?

Here are two more ways you can get your hands on festival tickets before everyone else.

1. Previous Year Purchaser Presale

Those who purchased tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2018 or registered as an attendee last year are eligible to be a part of the Previous Year Purchaser Presale.

Moshtix has sent all people who bought tickets last year the presale information to the email address attached to their 2018 ticket attendee details.

The emails were sent on Friday, April 5, so check that junk folder.

The presale will take place tomorrow Tuesday, April 9, from 9am until 5pm AEST (or until allocation is exhausted) through moshtix.com.au and 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

Splendour organisers have confirmed that this ticket allocation is strictly limited, so there is no guarantee of securing tickets.

2. Visa Checkout Presale

An exclusive ticket pre-sale of Splendour 2019 tickets kicks off from 9am AEST on Wednesday, April 10.

To purchase pre-sale tickets, all you need is to have a Visa Checkout Account ready to use.

Register an account at visacheckout.com.au.

Punters don't have to do anything else: they just simply choose Visa Checkout as their payment option when completing the transaction on Wednesday during the pre-sale.

Also, every Splendour in the Grass three-Day Event Ticket purchase using Visa Checkout goes into the draw to win a VIP Gold Pass upgrade.