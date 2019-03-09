Miss Teen Universe dead at 20

Lotte van der Zee, a Dutch beauty queen and former Teen Miss Universe, died at the age of 20 after suffering cardiac arrest on a skiing holiday. Pic: Instagram

A FORMER Miss Teen Universe has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on a ski trip.

Model Lotte van der Zee, from Holland, passed away after being placed in an artificially induced coma after falling ill while on holiday in Westendorf, Austria with her family, The Sun reports

The incident happened just a day before her 20th birthday, with her parents making the decision to turn off life support two weeks later.

The beauty queen, who won the prestigious pageant in 2017, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Munich two weeks after the cardiac arrest.

Her distraught parents broke the news on Instagram.

They said: "Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore.

"Our hearts are truly broken. We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages."

They posted the message alongside a picture of their daughter wearing a red ski outfit and beanie hat while enjoying the snow.

Speaking to a Dutch newspaper, the parents said Lotte had been out with friends the night before her heart attack but that she had returned "cheerfully and without health complaints."

But she did not appear for breakfast and when her parents went to check on her they found her ill in bed.

They wrote on their daughter's Instagram, that her sickness "swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest" later that day.

She was resuscitated by her mother and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

The young model was then transferred to a specialist hospital in Munich where she suffered organ failure, according to reports.

Her family has said that tests are still being carried out to determine what caused Lotte's heart attack.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.