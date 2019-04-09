Menu
Animal activists storm a Millmerran feedlot and dairy wearing shirts that say
News

Misguided activists need to watch some Netflix and chill

Shelley Strachan
by
9th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Prime Minister is not winning any friends or voters by delaying the election.

Granted, things are not looking good so I guess he figures he has nothing to lose.

Another group of people not winning any friends are the soft-hearted but misguided animal activists and their day of action yesterday.

Terrorising our farmers and facilities is not the way to get your way.

The vast majority of Australians deplore animal cruelty, but they also deplore aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards innocent, hard-working humans.

You can not force change to happen before people are ready for it. Carrying on a like a bunch of revolutionaries has lost the protesters whatever public sympathy and ground they made.

They have shot themselves in the foot.

We can all only hope and pray their antics don't push any nervy producers that one step too far. That would be a tragedy and a truly dark day. Not the kind of Australia any of us wants to live in.

Bashing somebody over the head with your ideology only makes them dig their heels in. It makes those of us sympathetic to the plight of animals turn away.

Gently, gently.

Go watch some Netflix and chill.

