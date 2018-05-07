'Miserable': BoM calls it for Gympie today

A heavy rain band is moving in on the Gympie region, bringing a wet Labour Day. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

A heavy rain band is moving in on the Gympie region, bringing a wet Labour Day. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

WIDESPREAD showers and rain in Gympie and the Cooloola Coast today will put a dampener on the region's Labour Day holiday.

Totals of up to 30mm are predicted for the region with nearly every area in the Gympie region in the zone, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

Want to get out of the rain? Here's what you can do in Gympie on Labour Day

BoM forecast: Gympie's in line for rain over the next few days. Contributed

"It will be a pretty miserable day,” Mr Clark said, adding that temperatures would not push above 20 degrees today, which is four and half degrees below the average May top temperature for Gympie.

The moisture-laden air is also driving the humidity through the roof, with the morning starting at 80% humidity in Gympie, Mr Clark said.

The rain is predicted to ease off slightly tomorrow before redeveloping tomorrow evening, he said.

Gympie radar as of 8am Monday. Courtesy of Bom. Contributed

Gympie is expected to get this year's first real taste of winter at the end of the week, when temperatures are expected to drop to seven degrees on the weekend.

A dry air mass pushing from the south west will be responsible for the clear skies and sudden temperature drop, Mr Clark said.