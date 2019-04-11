Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to search for two fishermen overnight.
The LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to search for two fishermen overnight. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

Carolyn Booth
by
11th Apr 2019 9:24 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISCOMMUNICATION sparked a search off the Fraser Coast overnight after a couple of fishermen in a tinny failed to return after dark.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked about 10.30pm after police found the car and trailer in a boat ramp carpark.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the person who reported the pair missing understood the fishers planned to be home by dark, and made the call for help when they failed to return home.

After discovering the pair's car and boat trailer at the Tuan Forrets boat ramp off Tinnanbar Rd, police coordinated a search and rescue operation, with the rescue chopper tasked from Bundaberg.

The search ended without incident when police made contact with the pair, who informed them they'd always planned to be on the water until about 1am and were not in any danger.

air search missing fishermen
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    premium_icon Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    Crime A Queensland father who brutally tortured and killed his helpless 21-month-old son has been sentenced to jail.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:09 AM
    Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    premium_icon Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    News He has spent time working with the Sunny Coast Lightning this year

    • 11th Apr 2019 10:51 AM
    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    premium_icon IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    Politics The PM is expected to the pull the trigger for a May 18 election