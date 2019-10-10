Miranda Kerr gives birth to third child

Australian model Miranda Kerr is believed to have given birth to her third child - a baby boy.

News Corp understands LA-based supermodel welcomed the arrival of her third born son earlier this week.

Emails to her agent went unanswered earlier today.

Miranda Kerr was glowing in August. Picture: Instagram

The newborn is her second child with husband and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, 29.

Kerr, 36 is also mother to eight-year-old Flynn, her son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and one-year-old Hart, her first child with Spiegel.

Kerr shows off her growing bump in March. Picture: Getty

Kerr and Spiegel knew the sex of their baby prior to his arrival, but chose to keep it a secret.

"Yes, we know the sex and we have names," she previously said.

"But it's nice to keep a little to yourself."

Just this week, husband Spiegel rushed to his model wife's defence during an awkward exchange with a journalist at a technology conference in San Francisco.

The billionaire, who married Kerr in 2017, accused journalist Josh Costine of "trying to shame my wife" after he was asked about Kerr's well publicised fears over electromagnetic field radiation.

This is the second son for Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr. Kerr also has a son with Orlando Bloom. Picture: Instagram

"I haven't had an opportunity to look into it," he said, before adding "You want to support your partner and everything they believe."

Kerr, who founded hugely successful organic skincare brand Kora, was busy promoting her business on her social media channels right up until the arrival of her third born child.

