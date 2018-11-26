Miracle win: Josh Brady saves the day for Gold

GAME CHANGER: Gympie Gold all-rounder Josh Brady's spell made the difference for his side as Gympie secured an outright win over the Yandina Pioneers.

GAME CHANGER: Gympie Gold all-rounder Josh Brady's spell made the difference for his side as Gympie secured an outright win over the Yandina Pioneers. Connor Peckitt

Cricket: Gympie Gold's all-rounder Josh Brady started the damage for the side as Gympie secured a come-from-behind outright win against the Yandina Pioneers.

The Gold resumed at 3/58, nine runs ahead of Yandina after the Pioneers led on day one.

The task was batting to avoid outright defeat, and possibly reverse the advantage by setting a testing second innings target.

Home skipper Lewis Waugh, pivotal to the hopes, carried the plan with 53 in 98 deliveries, with enough support to mount 167 despite 4/51 from Joel Bock.

Latest Articles

Gympie bowler plans to rip in like Pat Cummins

Can Waugh, Mitchell and Brady turn Gold's fortunes around?

Options abounded - an outright win reaching 119 or first innings win batting to stumps for Yandina, an outright reversal if the Gold dismissed the Pioneers.

The early run-out of Jack Whisker removed some gloss from a sound start, and at 3/62 in the 24th over, Waugh gave the ball back to Josh Brady, whose first tight six over spell conceded five runs.

"I have never seen him bowl so fast," Gold opening bowler Dean Chandler said.

Dean Chandler. LEEROY TODD

"The shorter he made his run up, the faster he got."

Andre Cave had Joel Bock caught behind for 4/62, then Brady turned the game.

His double-wicket maiden over rocked the Pioneers to 6/62, and when he repeated the feat the visitors were shattered at losing five wickets for none.

Now 8/62, a run-out hastened the end and when Dean Chandler bowled Brandan Coleman at 70, a rare turn-around outright win was celebrated by the Gold.

Gold take on Nambour this Saturday, December 1 at Nambour Showground and Sportsground at 10.30am.