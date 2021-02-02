Miracle man’s dog found after 25 days in the wild

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has described the "extraordinary" circumstances behind the return of a missing man's long-lost companion, his dog Nessie.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has described the "extraordinary" circumstances behind the return of a missing man's long-lost companion, his dog Nessie.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has described the “extraordinary” circumstances behind the return of a missing man‘s long-lost companion, his dog Nessie.

READ MORE

Robert Weber was found by Mr Perrett near a dam on his Kilkivan property more than two weeks after the 58-year-old went missing, and despite the dam having already been investigated during comprehensive searches led by police.

Robert Weber, 58, was found by local MP for Gympie Tony Perrett who went out checking his property after the main search was called off. Picture: Michele Perrett

Mr Weber was last seen with Nessie leaving a Kilkivan hotel in a white Ford Falcon on January 6.

He and his companion had become separated and the dog was thought lost, at least until late Sunday night.

Mr Perrett said the latest discovery had come as a bit of a shock.

“It was quite extraordinary,” he said.

“I always thought we’d find the dog before we found Robert, dogs usually trot about.

“She wandered into the house late Sunday afternoon, we’d been keeping an eye out obviously while we were up there mustering on the property.

Michele and Tony Perrett found missing man Robert Weber near a dam on their property more than two weeks sfter the 58-year-old went missing.

“When you think of the amount of time she was missing, it’s extraordinary. She dropped quite a bit of body weight, but she was still lively. There were no physical injuries.”

Mr Perrett said it was a wonder Nessie hadn’t encountered potential predators on her travels.

“It’s a good outcome. Given the length of time I wasn’t holding out a lot of hope, we were obviously so happy to find Robert last week,” he said.

“That dog could have been taken by anything, we have wedge-tailed eagles up here. A domestic dog not used to something preying on it could have been vulnerable, but she was fine.”

Mr Weber ended up being found about 3km from where his bogged car had been located several days earlier.

He reportedly survived by drinking the dam water and eating mushrooms.