Miracle Liverpool win shows the beautiful theatre of sport

Liverpool's Divock Origi, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Champions League Semi Final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LOVE or hate the Liverpool Football Club, yesterday morning's 4-0 Champions League comeback win over Lionel Messi and Barcelona will go down in history as one of sport's all-time great moments.

Divock Origi's 79th minute goal, which erased Barca's 3-0 pre-match advantage and completed the impossible victory, had the whole sporting world buzzing - and gave us another slice of a unique kind of magic.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, manager Jurgen Klopp, center, and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Liverpool won the match 4-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit to win the match 4-3 on aggregate. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Peter Byrne

Watching the players and fans unite for a special Anfield rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone was enough to make anyone emotional whether you witnessed the game live, caught the replay when you woke up or, like me, looked up the highlights on YouTube while you should have been working.

Every now and then a football match seems more like theatre, playing out in front of an audience of millions, and capturing their collective hearts.

If you're one who wonders why we get so caught up in sport, maybe those YouTube highlights are worth a watch.