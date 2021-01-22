Miracle fix for tiny puppy that vets wanted to put to sleep

A tiny puppy with a serious skull defect from birth has a new lease on life after a specialist came forward to make him a miniature helmet.

Little Hugo, only 10-weeks-old, faced health problems after being born at just 40g while the other pups in his litter were up to 150g in size.

His doting owner Dee-Anne Jensen said numerous vets told her Hugo wasn't "viable" and suggested he be put to sleep, but the family never gave up on him.

Hugo the tiny chihuahua with his donated helmet that will help protect him from bumps and falls. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Jensen family were last week desperately searching for a specialist to make a helmet for Hugo to protect him from brain injury as the bones in his skull haven't closed.

Orthotist and Co-Founder of Hodes Animal Orthopedics Australia, Julie Zalewski, stepped in to help Hugo, making him a tiny black helmet.

"It is very rewarding," she said. "It's nice to be able to work with animals, it started as a bit of a hobby until we put the business together."

Hugo wearing his new helmet. Picture: Liam Kidston

Ms Zalewski has over 25 years experience in human orthotics, specialising in paediatric rehabilitation and spasticity management - she dedicates her weekends to helping animals.

"The family were pretty happy, and he just looked so cute in his helmet," she said.

Mrs Jensen said her family were relieved to have the helmet so Hugo can play and finally be a puppy.

"If anyone else gets a little puppy that's considered non-viable it's worth giving them a chance," she said.

