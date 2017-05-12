Miracle escape for man, 41, in Glenwood crash

The scene of the Bruce Hwy crash at Kybong, believed to involved two backpackers and a Gympie man. Nobody has been hurt in this crash.

Kybong crash: Three people escape harm in two car crash at Kybong.

UPDATE: Two female backpackers and what is believed to be a Gympie man have escaped serious injury in the two vehicle crash at Kybong just after 5pm.

To Gympie's north, a minor miracle has occurred, with a 41-year-old Maryborough man escaping with non life-threatening injuries after rolling his car on the Bruce Hwy north of the new Gunalda service station near Glenwood, also just after 5pm.

His car has received major damage.

Single vehicle involved in accident north of Gunalda Service station on Friday May 12, around 5.15pm. Jacob Carson

The car has rolled into a ditch beside the highway and taken out a street sign warning that that particular stretch of highway is a fatigue zone.

The man has suffered lacerations in the crash and will be transported in a stable condition to the Gympie Hospital. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

UPDATE: In a third emergency on Gympie region roads this evening, a child is believed to have been struck by a vehicle on a private residence in Bomburra Crt at Rainbow Beach.

Initial indications are that the pedestrian is a child but that has yet to be confirmed.

A QAS spokeswoman has told The Gympie Times the patient is possibly enroute to the Gympie Hospital via private vehicle, and an ambulance has been dispatched to meet the vehicle.

She was unable to provide any further details.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to simultaneous crashes on the Bruce Hwy to the north of Gympie.

One crash is believed to have occurred about 5.15pm on the highway near the turn-off into the Puma service station at the intersection of the Tandur Rd and Bruce Hwy.

There are two vehicles involved in this incident: a white Mitsubishi Magna and a white Holden Colorado. There was one person travelling in the Colarado and two female backpackers in the Magna.

Nobody has been badly injured and authorities are already starting to clear the scene. There are slight delays through the crash area but they should be reduced soon.

The second crash is believed to involve a single vehicle rollover and has occurred on the Bruce Hwy at Glenwood around the same time, 5.15pm. A male driver is believed to be out of the car.

It is unknown at this stage just how serious the accidents are or if anybody has been injured or how serious.