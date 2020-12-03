Miracle discovery on the banks of the Mary River

The discovery of a Mary River Turtle nest on the banks of the Mary River has been hailed a CHristmas miracle because it was thought that stretch of the river was out of the threatened turtle’s range.

A Christmas miracle: Members of Gympie Regional Council’s Environment and Lands Protection teams, officers from MRCCC, and members of Tiaro Landcare were lucky to witness and help with the first recorded nest site of the Mary River Turtle on a stretch of the Mary River previously thought out of their range.

Guided by MRT expert Marylin Connell, those present were taught the signs to look out for, what to record, and how to protect the site.

A Mary River Turtle nest

The first step was to establish that eggs had indeed been lain, which they had, then to mark and cover the nest to ensure that as much protection as possible was given to the eggs, and future hatchlings, from predators.

“This is a very exciting find as Mary River Turtle nesting has previously not been recorded in this stretch of the Mary River,” a council spokesman said.

The nest will be monitored and, once hatching has occurred, the nest will be exhumed for analysis to record the amount of eggs in the clutch.