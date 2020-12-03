Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The discovery of a Mary River Turtle nest on the banks of the Mary River has been hailed a CHristmas miracle because it was thought that stretch of the river was out of the threatened turtle’s range.
The discovery of a Mary River Turtle nest on the banks of the Mary River has been hailed a CHristmas miracle because it was thought that stretch of the river was out of the threatened turtle’s range.
News

Miracle discovery on the banks of the Mary River

Shelley Strachan
3rd Dec 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Christmas miracle: Members of Gympie Regional Council’s Environment and Lands Protection teams, officers from MRCCC, and members of Tiaro Landcare were lucky to witness and help with the first recorded nest site of the Mary River Turtle on a stretch of the Mary River previously thought out of their range.

Gympie councillor guilty of misconduct for second time

Guided by MRT expert Marylin Connell, those present were taught the signs to look out for, what to record, and how to protect the site.

Almost $70k in funding ensures the Gympie Show will go on

A Mary River Turtle nest
A Mary River Turtle nest

The first step was to establish that eggs had indeed been lain, which they had, then to mark and cover the nest to ensure that as much protection as possible was given to the eggs, and future hatchlings, from predators.

This threatened Mary River turtle has a punk following.
This threatened Mary River turtle has a punk following.

“This is a very exciting find as Mary River Turtle nesting has previously not been recorded in this stretch of the Mary River,” a council spokesman said.

The nest will be monitored and, once hatching has occurred, the nest will be exhumed for analysis to record the amount of eggs in the clutch.

A Mary River turtle hatchling.
A Mary River turtle hatchling.
gympie animals mary river catchment mary river turtle
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie councillor guilty of misconduct for second time

        Premium Content Gympie councillor guilty of misconduct for second time

        News A confidentiality breach has landed Cr Dan Stewart in hot water for the second time in four years

        VOTE NOW: 11 dance teachers in the running for Gympie’s best

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 11 dance teachers in the running for Gympie’s best

        News Who will win the popular vote and take home the virtual crown? CAST YOUR VOTE IN...

        Golinski left to feel like ‘region’s rip-off’ after contract end

        Premium Content Golinski left to feel like ‘region’s rip-off’ after contract...

        News Celebrity chef Matt Golinski said he was left feeling like a scammer after the way...

        NAMED: 47 people due to face Gympie court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 47 people due to face Gympie court today

        News The following people are due in Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of...