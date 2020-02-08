Menu
Black Opaque leads the field home in racebook order at Bendigo.
Miracle 40,320-1 chance lobs in greyhound race

by Andrew Copley
8th Feb 2020 3:07 PM
IT WAS a finish for the system punters or the numerically inclined on Thursday.

Incredibly, the eight greyhounds in race five at Bendigo finished in racebook order - from the red dog first past the post through to the pink dog coming in last.

It wasn't until the dying moments, on the back of some late jostling, that the greyhounds positioned themselves perfectly in order from numbers 1 to 8.

"The odds of this happening are very rare. In fact, the mathematical chances are 40,320-1," greyhound historian Allan Hawkswell said.

Bryan Carman, part-owner of the winner Black Opaque, said he didn't realise straight away what had occurred.

"As they crossed the finish line I was just rapt that my greyhound had won, especially as I had $20 on her," Carman said.

"But before long it was all over Facebook."

Black Opaque's victory was also a win for the Go The Red Dog campaign, with Greyhound Racing Victoria donate $250 to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal every time a greyhound wearing the red No.1 rug wins a race in Victoria until the end of February.

