Mum fatally stabbed as kids slept

The husband of a woman who was found dead in a garage in Sydney's south west was last night charged with her murder.

Police were called to the home in Minto about 4am on Sunday after a family friend discovered a woman's body in the garage of their home.

Atlaf Hossain was arrested at the scene, but later taken to Fairfield Hospital where he was treated for a hand injury.

When released from hospital he was charged with the murder of his wife, Syeda Hossain, who was fatally stabbed.

The family had no history of domestic violence that was known to authorities.

The fatal attack happened in the couple's home while their young children slept in their beds.

Minto mother Syeda Nirupama Hossain who police allege was murdered by her husband Altaf Hossain. Picture: Facebook

Police and forensics search the garage at the home in Minto. Picture: Damian Shaw

Yesterday Mr Hossain was being questioned by police with the help of a Bangladeshi interpreter.

Mr Hossain didn't work because, according to family members who spoke to The Daily Telegraph, he was physically sick. "She worked for the family," Shamsul Huda, a close family friend said.

A close friend of the victim told The Daily Telegraph she had not spoken to the alleged murderer for "three years". She said she was worried about the children, and who would care for them.

A neighbour described Ms Hossain as deeply religious and often "scared" by thoughts of death.

"When we were always talking about religious things, she got really involved and she got really scared," her neighbour Khadija Sarker said.

"She always think like what's going to happen if we die?"

The mother supported her family by making Bangladeshi sweets and selling them to local businesses.

When police arrived, two children, aged six and 10, were found sleeping in the home, "tucked up in their beds" and unharmed.

Officers from Campbelltown City Police Command forensically examined the property where the crime is believed to have occurred, while the 49-year-old man was treated at Fairfield hospital for an injury to his hand.

When he was released from hospital police charged Mr Hossain with the murder of his wife.

Bail was refused.

He is due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.