Minor premiers to have the edge in Gympie netball finals

GRAND FINAL COUNTDOWN: Sophie West for Victory Fire in their devastating loss to Trailblazers in last year's Junior A-Grade grand final.

NETBALL: Rivalry between Gympie netball's two strongest A-grade sides, Insiders and Apparently, will reignite next week as the 2019 finals get underway.

Reigning premiers Insiders continued their domination this season, winning the minor premiership and going into the finals as favourites.

"They have played many finals against each other and it is always a good game,” Gympie and Districts Netball president Colleen Miller said yesterday.

"They are evenly matched but it will come down to either on any given day.”

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Rebecca Mckee from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

In the second game, WOD Squad will play Outsiders.

This is the first season for both these A-grade teams, but WOD Squad have their nose out in front.

"WOD Squad will be the favourites but as it is the case with finals anything can happen,” Miller said.

In the junior A-grade, minor premiers Victory Fire take on Flares in the first week of finals.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Jessica Doyle from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

Last year, Victory fell three excruciating points short of grand final glory and they were beaten by Trailblazers 25-22.

"Victory are consistent finals attendees and are peaking at the right time,” Miller said.

"They have had a very good run to the finals. It could be anyone's game but Victory have been stronger leading up to finals.

Netball - Kerry Deserio Insiders A Grade LEEROY TODD

"Flares are more than capable of winning but it will depend on the night.”

It will be anyone's game when third-placed Junior A-graders Fireflyz take on the fourth-placed Oakvale Fusion.

"They are both evenly matched; they have had some wins and losses against each other this season,” Miller said.

"It won't be a bad game to watch. It will be very well contested, these two don't hold back.”

Netball - Taylah Blackburn Aftershock vs Michelle Winston Insiders A Grade LEEROY TODD

In other finals, B-grade minor premiers Mayhem will play Priceline and third-placed Bruises will play Roth.

Junior B-grade minor premiers Thunder take on Allstar Smiles and third-placed Victory Flames play Fizzers.

Junior C-grade minor premiers Victory Sparks will play Blaze and third-placed Smarties take on Westicorns.

Gympie and Districts Netball president Colleen Miller. Renee Albrecht

Junior D-grade minor premiers Kilkivan Jets play Victory Scorchers and third-placed Violets play Chatsworth.

Junior E-grade minor premiers CCC Stars play One Mile and third-placed Wild Westies play CCC Sparklers.

Quarter finals start Monday, August 12 from 4pm at the Gympie netball courts.