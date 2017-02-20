Minor injuries in two car crash on Bruce Hwy

ONE man has been take to Gympie hospital with minor injuries after a two car crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, received facial injuries from his air bag which deployed when his Toyota Prado collided with a Ford Falcon full of German tourists on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Brisbane Rd about 1pm.
No-one in the Ford was injured, which was travelling alongside their friends in two other cars at the time of the crash.
It was the second accident in the Gympie region today, with a lucky escape when a tyre came loose from a trailer on Tin Can Bay Rd and collided with another car.
Senior Constable Alastair Harris said it was very fortunate no-one had been seriously hurt in this incident, and asked people to please secure their loads before driving.