Minor accidents around the Gympie region

Queensland Ambulance Service personnel have attended two traffic accidents so far this morning in the Gympie region. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

ONE person escaped injury and another suffered only minor injuries from an accident at Widgee at 11am.

The single vehicle accident occurred near the general store on Gympie Woolooga Rd.

Personnel from the Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene where one patient was assessed as uninjured and another was suffering from some neck pain.

Details on the make and model of the vehicle involved, and the particulars of what happened are as yet unavailable.

Earlier this morning a man in his early 30s was transported to Gympie Hospital with lower back pain after coming off his motorbike on Corella Rd, Araluen.

The incident occurred at just before 6am.