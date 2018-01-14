Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Minor accidents around the Gympie region

Queensland Ambulance Service personnel have attended two traffic accidents so far this morning in the Gympie region.
Queensland Ambulance Service personnel have attended two traffic accidents so far this morning in the Gympie region. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
by Donna Jones

ONE person escaped injury and another suffered only minor injuries from an accident at Widgee at 11am.

The single vehicle accident occurred near the general store on Gympie Woolooga Rd.

Personnel from the Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene where one patient was assessed as uninjured and another was suffering from some neck pain.

Details on the make and model of the vehicle involved, and the particulars of what happened are as yet unavailable.

Earlier this morning a man in his early 30s was transported to Gympie Hospital with lower back pain after coming off his motorbike on Corella Rd, Araluen.

The incident occurred at just before 6am.

Topics:  accidents araluen crashes gympie region rtc widgee

Gympie Times
Don't despair Gympie. Only eight days to go...

Don't despair Gympie. Only eight days to go...

Beleaguered parents will be pleased to note school goes back BEFORE Australia Day in Queensland this year.

Students of all ages preparing to go back

STUDYING: Canina woman Ellie Garvey will be studying a masters in primary school teaching this year.

Which Gympie primary school will have this tall new student?

Storms cause more than 2300 power outages

Energex crews around the region worked up to 10 hours last night after a storm left 2360 homes without power.

More than 2300 homes in the Gympie region lost power last night

Come see what's new at the Gympie gallery

WORKS OF ART: Come and see the exhibition How to Raise a Siren by Todd Fuller, one of three officially opened Friday night at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Get all the latest news here from the Gympie Regional Gallery

Local Partners