Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Minister vows to new laws over mining deaths

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
27th Nov 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has committed to introducing industrial manslaughter laws to the resources sector in the wake of another fatality. 

"This continued loss of life in our mining industry is simply unacceptable," he told Parliament this morning.

The Courier-Mail today revealed a draft Bill has proposed a maximum jail sentence of 20 years for mining bosses if they're found responsible for the death of an employee.

"Queensland already has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world," Dr Lynham said. 

"But when it comes to protecting life and limb, there's no end point.

"That is why I will bring legislation into this House next year that will create the offence of industrial manslaughter."

Ipswich man Brad Duxbury was fatally injured at the Carborough Downs Mine in the Bowen Basin on Monday night - the seventh death in 18 months. 

More Stories

anthony lynham mines mines minister mining death

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic school staff suspend work bans to prevent chaos

        premium_icon Catholic school staff suspend work bans to prevent chaos

        News Protected industrial action in the form of work bans in 196 Queensland Catholic schools - including three Gympie schools - has been suspended

        • 27th Nov 2019 9:25 AM
        NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

        News These people will be facing either the Gympie District or Magistrates Court today.

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Horror story becomes reality as two-year-old raped at home

        D-day arrives for island handover

        premium_icon D-day arrives for island handover

        News Moreton Island tourism operators wait for native title ruling