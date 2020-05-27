Minister unleashes on ‘bizarre, incomprehensible’ Gympie MP

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No point to MP speech

IN PARLIAMENT last week the MP for Gympie crept into the Chamber to deliver the most bizarre and incomprehensible speech I have heard in my 12 years of Parliament - all seemingly without any overall point to make.

This is an LNP member who claims to support our proud hard working farmers but is incredibly out of touch with the organisations that represent them. He remains steadfastly silent or wilfully ignorant of damaging actions by his Federal LNP brethren.

To my knowledge, he has not once publicly raised any concerns with the Federal LNP Minister for Water regarding his decision to cruelly cut 25 per cent of emergency water infrastructure rebates from Queensland’s drought-stricken farmers.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett - Picture: Shane Zahner

He has not publicly come out to condemn the Federal Agricultural Minister’s decision to strip $100 million dollars out of biosecurity.

Is Mr Perrett’s weak support for farmers due to both these Federal Ministers being fellow LNP members? Or is it because he is too embarrassed by their decisions?

Mr Perrett has not once lifted a telephone or pen to raise these concerns. Gympie and Queensland deserve better.

Mark Furner, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries

Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner, Speaker's Green Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Accident pending

I HAVE an answer for Barry Winch who posted a Letter to the Editor on Tuesday.

I have three letters from council regarding Neerdie Road the first stated that the work was to commence in July 2019, then that went to May 2020, and the most recent is late in this year but don’t hold your breath. Nothing will be done until there is a serious accident.

Daniel Webster, Glenwood

Changing way we move

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown Queenslanders that we are strong and resilient, and more than capable of adapting to changed circumstances when we can see a common goal.

Bicycle Qld would like to encourage you to take that same spirit of resilience and adaptability into the post-pandemic world.

Bike riding and sales of bicycles boomed during the home confinement phase of COVID-19 restrictions, as Queenslanders seized the opportunity to get out of the house once a day for exercise. 78% of Queenslanders who have taken up bike riding for exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic prefer bike riding over going back to the gym.

We are here to support people who decide that getting around under their own steam is better than driving a car. Better for you, better for the planet, better for our children and grand-children.

Won’t you join us in working with local and State governments towards safe routes to school, work and shops?

Rebecca Randazzo, CEO Bicycle Queensland