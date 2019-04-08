Minister turns sod on $2m project that will create 19 jobs

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe yesterday turned the first sod on the $2 million new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, funded with a $1 million State Government grant.

Mr Hinchliffe said the funding boost was a big win for the Gympie region, which is renowned for producing champion riders and hosting big equestrian events.

"The benefits of the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre will be felt for years to come,” he said.

"When it's finished, this will be a state-of-the-art facility and build on the region's rich equestrian tradition.

"Kilkivan and the Gympie Region are renowned for producing champions.

"The region is also home to the Great Horse Ride and it hosts local, regional and national events.

"We want to see Kilkivan continue its rich tradition of future Queensland and Australia equestrian champions.

"This project is also going to deliver an important boost to the local economy, with construction set to support 19 local jobs.”

The project is made possible through more than $1 million from the $60 million 2017-19 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said:

"The Kilkivan Equestrian Centre will be a space that will showcase local and out of town talent from a variety of equestrian disciplines,” Mayor Curran said.

"Kilkivan and its surrounding townships are well known for their strong ties to the equestrian community and the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre will provide them with the perfect venue.

"On behalf of Gympie Regional Council, I would like to thank all those in the community who had input into the design of the facility and of course the Queensland Government for its collaboration in funding the project.

"Kilkivan is home to The Great Horse Ride and the primary purpose of this project is to generate employment and stimulate Kilkivan's economy by having a modern equestrian facility.”

The LGGSP is designed to support councils to meet the needs of their community by providing funding for the delivery of priority capital infrastructure projects.