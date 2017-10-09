Minister stunned at 'insensitive' demand to weaken our gun laws

Ron Owen's letter to the editor on gun control in Australia has drawn an emotional response from Police Minister Mark Ryan.

LETTER TO THE EDITORI AM writing in stunned response to the recent publication in your newspaper of a letter from Ron Owen, President of the Firearm Owners Association of Australia, describing gun controls as irrelevant and boasting of support from the LNP.

I find it incomprehensible that in the wake of the enormous tragedy in Las Vegas, Ron Owen should broadcast such an insensitive statement demanding the unregulated ownership of guns.

I will proudly put up my hand to bragging about the Palaszczuk Government's refusal to weaken weapons laws in Queensland because there is nothing more important to our government than the safety of all Queenslanders.

Unlike the LNP, we will never risk their safety for a cheap political grab at votes.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government will always take our advice from those at the frontline, with the most to lose from any weakening of our gun laws - our brave police.

We will never take advice on gun laws from those who are morally and politically compromised by the issue - the LNP who are only focussed on sucking up to One Nation.

Unlike Ron Owen, I have faith that the vast majority of the law abiding gun owners that he purports to represent do recognise the importance of strong firearm regulations and the contribution the National Firearm Agreement has made to making Queensland and Australia a safer place to live.

Because those responsible licensed shooters know exactly the damage that can be done by the unfettered and unregulated gun ownership being proposed by Ron Owen.

To also suggest that the Queensland Police Service Weapons Licensing unit should be abolished is equally unfathomable.

I find it particularly concerning that Ron Owen is boasting he has won over the LNP and their One Nation partners to his way of thinking and his condemnation of John Howard's brave decision to introduce the NFA.

We are yet to hear any cohesive policy from the LNP on weapons regulation and support for the NFA. The LNP has to come clean about the dodgy deals that they have done with One Nation and others.

Mark Ryan

Police Minister