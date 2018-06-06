Minister responds to calls for Rattler audit

WORK FOR QUEENSLAND: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has told Gympie MP Tony Perrett questions about the Rattler's cost and delivery are best answered by Mayor Mick Curran.

WORK FOR QUEENSLAND: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has told Gympie MP Tony Perrett questions about the Rattler's cost and delivery are best answered by Mayor Mick Curran. Contributed

QUESTIONS about the cost and delivery of the Mary Valley Rattler should be addressed to Gympie's Mayor, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has said in response to MP Tony Perrett's call for an audit into the project.

The Member for Gympie asked Mr Hinchliffe in a Question on Notice whether the project was subject to probity checks, if the Government had sought guarantees it was value for money, and whether an audit would now be conducted into the cost blowout from $10.8 million to $17.5 million.

"The council proposed to use $4.7 million of its total allocation towards the Mary Valley Rattler project, which was assessed as meeting the Works for Queensland eligibility criteria,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

Mary Valley Rattler Deep creek bridge in Gympie.

"At the time of application, Gympie Regional Council advised the estimated cost to be $10.8 million.

READ MORE

"Any increased costs in delivering the project are the responsibility of the Gympie Regional Council.

"I am advised there has been some delays in delivering the project and the council has advised the funded components of the project will be complete, with handover to the Rattler Rail Company in June.”

He said the most recent report from the council showed it had "supported or created 26 jobs”.

Work on Deep Creek Bridge. Contributed

"I would encourage the Member for Gympie to make contact with the Mayor, Councillor Mick Curran if the Member wants further information on how the council intends to deliver the project.”

However, the Minister's statement that the funded parts would be complete with the June handover appears to contradict what The Gympie Times was told last November by a spokeswoman for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, that "the part of the project that we have funded has been completed”.

Mr Hinchliffe's office has been asked to confirm if the work was finished before the November 30 deadline on the W4Q funding, and what that work was.