Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State Estimates Kate Jones
State Estimates Kate Jones
Politics

Minister quizzed on grant to minder’s company

by Sarah Vogler
1st Aug 2019 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INNOVATION Minister Kate Jones has told a Budget Estimates hearing she has never held any discussions with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's right-hand man about a fund a company he part-owns secured taxpayer cash through.

Both Ms Jones and her director-general Damien Walker faced questions about the awarding of $267,500 in co-investment from the Advance Queensland Business Development Fund to Fortress Capstone, part-owned by Ms Palaszczuk's chief-of-staff David Barbagallo.

The company is developing a cruise ship tracking app.

Advance Queensland comes under Ms Jones's portfolio, but the fund itself is administered by Queensland Investment Corporation under Treasurer Jackie Trad's portfolio.

QIC told The Courier-Mail last week it administered the fund but any investment decisions were made by an independent panel.

Both Ms Jones and Mr Walker were asked if they had spoken with Mr Barbagallo, or fellow Fortress Capstone shareholder and former chief entrepreneur Steve Baxter about the fund.

Both responded no.

"I have had no discussions with David Barbagallo about that business - ever," Ms Jones told the hearing.

More Stories

Show More
integrity crisis politics queensland state government

Top Stories

    Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    premium_icon Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    Crime A hot tub gang bang would have remained a saucy memory if not for a clue left behind by its careless instigator and CCTV cameras at the luxury Coast resort.

    Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    premium_icon Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    News She had stood on a friend's broken foot shortly beforehand.

    Angry Gympie drink driver kicked workmate's door in

    premium_icon Angry Gympie drink driver kicked workmate's door in

    News He was drinking rum and coke before getting 'agitated'.

    Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

    premium_icon Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

    News Man tells court he did it for his mother, except for the meth pipes