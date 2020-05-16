MP learned of school scandal ‘along with everyone else’

The Education Minister says the first she heard of a scandal over the appointment of a school principal was in the media.

The Education Minister says the first she heard of a scandal over the appointment of a school principal was in the media.

GRACE Grace says the first time she found out that Jackie Trad had met with a candidate for principal at a school in her South Brisbane electorate was when it emerged in the media.

The Education Minister on Friday confirmed she had not been asked to give evidence to the Crime and Corruption Commission as part of its investigation into allegations of interference with a school principal selection process.

Ms Grace again insisted ministers did not play a role in the independent process of appointing a principal.

"I was not informed about that meeting at the time," she said.

"I was made aware at a later stage that that had occurred.

"After having nearly 40 years' experience in industrial relations, I know that you have to abide by the process.

"And I expect all my officers to abide by the protocols and the processes."

Ms Grace also confirmed she had not spoken to the former deputy premier and treasurer since she resigned from Cabinet last weekend.

Education Minister Grace Grace today. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Ms Trad last year told State Parliament she had had a meeting with one of the candidates for the principal position, which was initiated by the Education Department.

Ms Trad has denied any wrongdoing, and said last Saturday she had never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill the principal role.

"I will co-operate fully with this investigation," she said at the time.

"It will provide me with an opportunity to set the record straight with this matter.

"Let me be clear - no applicant to the principal position was known to me in any capacity, personally, political or professional."

Ms Grace said today the LNP should let the CCC do its job, and urged it not to use the watchdog "as a political football for muckraking".

A senior Education Department bureaucrat was also stood aside this week amid the investigation.

Originally published as Minister learned of school scandal 'along with everyone else'