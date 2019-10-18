Minister holds line on controversial call for Teewah cuts

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says there are no plans to slash permit numbers for Teewah Beach.

ENVIRONMENT Minister Leeanne Enoch has reiterated there are no plans to cut Teewah Beach camping numbers as the State works on a new management plan.

The controversial proposal was made by the Teewah and Cooloola Working Group at a meeting with Ms Enoch earlier this year.

Under the draft proposal, the number of visitors accessing the popular tourist beach would be significantly slashed.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said at the time it would consider the plan.

However, Ms Enoch said camping permits at the Cooloola and Inskip Peninsula were limited only by the number of available sites.

"The current Great Sandy Region Management Plan has been in place since the mid-1990s and the Department is reviewing it to provide a clearer, more detailed guide for managing visitor issues and tourism opportunities,” she said.

"Balancing the cultural and natural values, and the tourism needs for the park is critical, and the new management plan will ensure the area's key values are protected while maintaining a great experience for visitors.

"The review process will offer First Nations people, key stakeholders and the public an opportunity to have their say on what makes this part of the world special and offer options on how these values can be protected from threats.”

"The Department will consider all community submissions received through a planned community consultation process once the draft management plan and visitor strategy is ready for release.”