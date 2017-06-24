Minister digs into future infrastructure for Gympie

GYMPIE could be digging into jobs with State minister Mark Furner visiting Gympie Regional Council to discuss shovel-ready infrastructure plans.

The visit follows a new round of the $200 million Works for Queensland Program and almost $58 million over two-years for the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program announced last week in the Palaszczuk Government Budget.

Mr Furner has been meeting with mayors this week about priority local infrastructure projects that could be funded to support jobs.

"I've cleared a week in my diary to hit the road and meet one-on-one with local mayors, including Mick Curran at Gympie Regional Council about plans for jobs and infrastructure, and how we can partner to make them a reality," Mr Furner said.

"The Palaszczuk Government announced in last week's Budget another $200 million in Works for Queensland funding and I want to make sure it's out the door and supporting jobs as soon as possible.

"In the Gympie Regional Council area, there is $6.08 million in Works for Queensland funding for infrastructure and jobs in the pipeline over the next two years, in addition to the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

"So far, it's an investment in local government infrastructure and local jobs that's three times more than what the frontline service-slashing LNP Newman-Nicholls government provided to Gympie Regional Council."