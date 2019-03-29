Minister called on to support ambulance station at Glenwood

Tony Perrett has called on the State Health Minister to support a community push for an ambulance station at Glwenwood.

THE State Government was called on in the Parliament this week to support an ambulance station at Glenwood.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett asked Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles to support an ambulance station in the region north of Gympie.

"There are more than 6000 residents living in Glenwood and the surrounding towns who often have to wait for up to 40 minutes for an ambulance to come from Gympie or Maryborough,” Mr Perrett said.

"The stretch of Bruce Highway going through the region is notorious for serious accidents. An ambulance station can provide quicker response times to save lives.

"Members of the community frequently raise with me their serious concerns about the long wait and the threat it poses to local residents.

"They have presented me with a petition of 1139 signatures calling for the station.

"We all know that minutes count in saving lives and an ambulance station nearby can help wipe out those crucial minutes.

"It's time to give locals the same level of emergency services that are available to other Queenslanders,” he said.