Mining sector delivers damning verdict on government

RESOURCES industry leaders have slammed the State Government in the latest Queensland Resources Council State of the Sector report.

Executives said uncertain and/or poor state regulation were the number one problems facing the industry in Queensland in the March quarter survey.

It was the most negative result recorded in the industry survey, coming amid questions over the Labor Government's controversial handling of the Carmichael coal project.

QRC executive chairman and former Groom MP Ian Macfarlane said with job advertisements for the mining sector continuing to rise, now was the time for transparent government policy.

New Acland mine protesters sentenced: Emma Dorge, Jonathan Pinhiero and supporters outside court. Dorge and Pinhiero were fined on Monday for a railway protest targeting new coal projects.

"The development of Queensland's resources sector pipeline provides an opportunity to create good, high paying jobs especially for regional Queenslanders," he said.

"That's why it's so important that the government provides a stable and transparent investment framework, including no sudden royalty hikes and a clear set of rules for all projects.

"According to the QRC's latest CEO Sentiment Survey, 53 per cent of QRC member CEOs expect to increase the total workforce at their Queensland operations over the next 12 months-with 10 per cent planning a substantial increase.

Not a single CEO said they planned to reduce their workforce in the coming 12 months.

"But we can't take these job opportunities for granted.

"Industry, government and regional communities must all row in the same direction to deliver on those opportunities."

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington called on the government to better support the resources industry.