NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

Staff reporters
27th Jan 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts for maintenance, shutdown and project services in the mining sector, the company announced.

The new contracts will generate revenue of about $180 million and be executed over a three-year period, providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, shutdowns and sustaining capital projects.

They will deliver maintenance, shutdown and project services across several sites and with several clients in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

There is also a three-year contract to provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia.

CIMIC Group chief executive Michael Wright said the contracts demonstrated UGL's position as a market leader in the Australian mining industry for the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation access services.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said the company was excited to be leveraging its 30 years of experience in the mining industry to support key organisations in the resources sector.

"Our strong working partnerships with leading mining organisations support UGL's reputation for solid performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services," Mr Spears said.

