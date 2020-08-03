Mining giant’s plan to recycle mega 5 tonne wheels

Mining truck tyres will be recycled for the first time in Australia as a result of a new partnership between BHP and Novum Energy. Used earth moving tyres from all seven BMA and BMC sites in Queensland will be supplied to Novum who are building a processing plant in Nebo in the Isaac region. A BMA employee at Goonyella Riverside Mine.

MINE giant BHP will recycle discarded rubber from mega earth moving equipment in a nation-first recycling scheme.

The company will announce its partnership with Novum Energy to recycle mining truck tyres from all seven of its Queensland sites on Monday.

Used earth moving tyres from sites including Caval Ridge, Saraji and Peak Downs mines will be converted into heavy and light oils, carbon black, syngas and steel by Novum at a processing plant being built at Nebo.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance Asset President James Palmer said the project would be the first in Australia to recycle used mine tyres which weigh close to five tonnes each.

"New technology means rather than storing old tyres, which weigh around 4.9 tonnes each, they can be now be recycled and turned into new products," Mr Palmer said.

"This helps us create a circular economy in the region by re-purposing waste locally and creating activity in the region.

"We are constantly looking for ways to increase the sustainability of our operations, reduce emissions and contribute to regional communities, and this new BHP-led initiative does just that."

The project is expected to create 30 jobs and recycle 2000 tyres each year.

Novum Energy Australia Managing Director Rowan Kendall said the 19,000 tonnes of reclaimed rubber would make about nine million litres of fuel oil, 4,500 tonne of recycled carbon black, 2,500 tonnes of waste steel and excess syngas for electricity generation.

"This is an effective way to ensure used tyres are being reclaimed in a safe and sustainable manner," Mr Kendall said.

BHP Mitsui Coal Asset President Elsabe Muller said the project was an "another example" of Central Queensland's mining industry leading the way.