MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor

20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor

A mine worker has died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

At approximately 11.50pm an employee was fatally injured while working underground.

The police and other services were notified and have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

A statement from the company said all operations on the site have been suspended until further notice.

Fitzroy Australia Resources CEO, Grant Polwarth said that the employee's family have been notified of the incident and that the Company's primary focus is on providing the family all necessary support and assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and Fitzroy extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker," he said.