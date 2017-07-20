Miniature horses all the rage

Chris Trubuil with Summer who came second in her section.

THEY may be small in stature but they're big in heart and the Miniature horses on show last weekend put on a wonderful display.

Watching as they went through their paces, their personalities came to the fore as they paraded round the ring.

Miniature horses are highly intelligent animals bringing much delight to their owners.

They made quite a fashion statement, putting on an impressive performance for the judge and spectators.

The atmosphere at times was similar to "Fashions on the Turf” with both horses and handlers decked out in glamorous bridles and trendy outfits.

The event was a huge success for the organisers who are in the process of organising another show for the weekend of August 12 and 13. For further details please contact Robert Spriggs on 0413 517 567.

Craft Group

THE sound of knitting needles was still prolific this week as even more beanies and scarves were finished to place on their tree in Mary St.

The ladies are thrilled with the number of items they've completed and are looking forward to decorating their winter tree which you'll find outside Tom Grady's. If you're feeling the cold you're welcome to acquire one of the colourful beanies or warm scarves they've made for the people of Gympie.

And it's next week they'll all be found in Mary St, hopefully not barking up the wrong tree? But they'll meet at 8am on Wednesday to add colourful winter warmers to their tree, after which they'll be travelling up the street, incognito of course, to partake of morning tea. For further details on Widgee Craft Group, contact Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Indoor Bowls

MORE fun and frivolity than bowling was going on Monday as members kept the games flowing to beat the chill in the Memorial Hall. Final scores reflected the complete kerfuffle due to scarves in disarray and woollen gloves losing their grip. Topping the ladder was Jeanette with 51 points, followed by Gloria on 48. Close behind was Jack with 47 and Dianne snuck in to fourth place with 43. As for the rest, they believe it best not to mention any names in fear of retribution.

The club meets most Mondays with play beginning from 9am and with a break for a welcome cuppa around 10am. New members are always welcome, no experience necessary. Cost is minimal and all equipment supplied. For further details contact Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen

PONY Club members will be cooking yummy satay chicken and tasty pork chops. Both meals are served with chips and salad. Don't forget to check out the dessert trolley in the corner where you'll see servings of delicious apple danish topped with custard. It's always great family dining at affordable prices, every Friday and Saturday night at Widgee's Bushman's Bar & Kitchen. Meals are served from 6:30-7:45pm with the bar opening from 3pm today and around 4pm on Saturdays. For further details or information please phone during opening hours on 5484 0282.

Widgee War Memorial Committee

MEMBERS of the Widgee War Memorial Committee are holding their Annual General Meeting next Thursday, July 27 at 4pm in the Widgee Memorial Hall. The AGM will be followed by a general meeting. All members and supporters are welcome to attend. For further details contact the Secretary, Lynlie Cross on 5484 0102.

Lower Wonga Hall

THE Lower Wonga Hall Committee has called a meeting for Thursday July 27, commencing at 7pm. Notices have been sent to all members but anyone new to the area and interested in the local community hall, is welcome to attend. For further details contact the Treasurer, Lynlie Cross on 5484 0102.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southern phone.com.au