UPDATE: Lighting strikes 113,000 times Gympie to Caboolture

A travelling couple came within an inch of death last night when an intense storm savaged the Borumba Dam camping grounds. Ken and Marj Ritchie were sitting in their camper van and 'thinking of a roast dinner' when the extreme weather struck, battering the van and causing catastrophic damage. Mr Ritchie said the couple were very frightened during the ordeal. "I was on the computer and Marj was doing a bit of reading, and at about 5pm the storm came down through the valley," he said. "There were massive winds, then we heard this almighty crack and next thing you know we've got no awning, and half the foliage from the Borumba Dam sitting on top of the caravan. "It was pretty scary. "We didn't know really what was happening, when you look outside and all you can see is trees it's a bit disconcerting." EARLIER: MORE than 113,000 lightning strikes hit the region from Gympie to Caboolture in last night's damaging electrical storm, Energex has confirmed.

The spectacular hit rate was more than twice as many that usually occur in storms in the area, Energex spokesman Danny Donald said.

Of those 113,600 strikes, 20, 000 hit the ground, while 93,000 were from cloud to cloud.

Lightning strikes over Gympie on Sunday evening. Kanya Maneenil

He said 40,000 strikes is the norm for storms in the region between Brisbane and Gympie north, of which about 6000 to 8000 tend to hit the ground.

The strikes took their toll on the region's powerlines, with homes in the Mary Valley still out of power on Monday afternoon, including 35 at Imbil, 11 at Bollier, 25 at Bella Creek, and seven at lake Borumba.

Mr Donald said the damage to the network was immense, despite the safety surge protection, and Energex officers had been working around the clock today.

Last night power was restored to 32 Gympie homes, 1005 Cooroy homes and 5521 Kenilworth homes.

South East Queensland received a total of 265,000 lightning strikes in the same storm.

Borumba storm : A fierce storm ripped through Borumba Dam late Sunday evening, turning the calm water to a choppy mess.

A STORM that ripped through Borumba Dam last night was close to causing disaster when a boat got pushed dangerously close to the dam wall.

Terry and Bernadette Smith, who arrived at the dam for a late afternoon jetski, became part of a small rescue operation when the storm hit at 5.30pm.

Within a few minutes of pulling into the boat ramp car park a ferocious and intense 'mini tornado' whipped up waves on the large in-land dam and played havoc with two boats on the water.

Torrential rain with small hail was dumping and the wind was violently rocking their Nissan Patrol, but the Kandanga couple knew they needed to get on the water to where one boat was entangled on the float barrier before the wall.

"I honestly thought it was going to end up on the wall of the dam - the wind was blowing that hard," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith reached the boat on jetski, where two people (and a small dog wrapped in a blanket) had managed to unhook themselves from the float but with their engines gone, were using oars to fight the almost three-quarter metre-high waves.

By the time Mr Smith had towed the boat to shore it was filled with water, Mrs Smith said.

When the heavy rain and wind lifted and both boats were safely ashore, the dam's visitors couldn't believe the destruction the intense storm had caused.

"I was just in disbelief at the number of trees totally ripped out and totally smashed," Mrs Smith said.

"It was like someone got a chainsaw and split them down the middle."

Large well-established trees, including mature jacarandas were destroyed, making the three-minute trip around the side of the dam to return home an hour long as the vehicles stopped to cut and remove fallen trees.