Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Briggs with the roof ripped from the Dingo building
Gary Briggs with the roof ripped from the Dingo building
News

Mini-tornado causes ‘$100k’ damage to business

Emily Bradfield
15th Nov 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'MINI-TORNADO' has left a trail of destruction in Dalby after striking a business, ripping down powerlines and causing "$100,000" in damage.

Strong gusts of winds formed an enormous 'mini-tornado' out of nowhere on Owen St East about 1.15pm when it slammed into the business Dingo Australia for 10 seconds.

Dingo Australia owner Gary Briggs said he saw the chaos unfold from his office window.

"It was just a hell of a wind then all of a sudden the whole roof peeled off," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it … those things don't happen in Dalby."

Mr Briggs estimated the 'mini-tornado' to have caused about $100,000 in damage to the shed and described it like a tin can being opened up.

After the roof was torn off the structure, it tore down nearby powerlines.

Another shed door was also damaged in the wind.

Bureau of Meteoreology forecaster Jess Gardner said throughout Friday in Dalby, wind had been recorded travelling up to 30kmh, with gusts at 43kmh.

Ergon Energy secured the site and no one was injured.

dalby dingo australia editors picks. business mini tornado weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        premium_icon Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        Crime IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes have unfolded on the Bruce Highway when armed police took down alleged car thieves after a wild chase.

        Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        premium_icon Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        News A CANCER diagnosis has inspired a Gympie mother of five to study Nursing Science...

        The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        premium_icon The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        News Small fire breaks out in squatter’s shed right next to Bruce Highway in Gympie...

        FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        premium_icon FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        News A rural firefighter who spent 15 hours fighting the Black Snake fire has described...