Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lynham addresses election rumours
Politics

Mines Minister addresses rumours he might step down

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has addressed rumours he is not contesting the October state election.

During a press conference in Mackay today, the Stafford MP shot down the suggestion, telling the media "I've nominated".

"I got elected in July 2014; before the 2015 election they were the same rumours," Dr Lynham said.

More stories:

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Call to sack minister over horror mine safety record

'Twelve more workers will die': Mining's horror outlook

"Every year there's rumours that I will not be contesting … I think the LNP want me out for some reason.

"I think it's because I deliver on lower power prices every single year."

When asked again what his decision was, he said: "My bid is in with the ALP, I've nominated, I'm ready to go."

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Dr Lynham was in Mackay today to announce regional Queensland power bills would fall for the third year in a row by $84 for households and by $75 for small businesses.

On Wednesday, he visited apprentices and workers at BHP's Goonyella Riverside mine in Moranbah.

anthony lynham october state election politics qldpol queensland politics queensland state election
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former GT editor reflects on wins big and small

        premium_icon Former GT editor reflects on wins big and small

        News Townsville Bulletin editor Craig Warhurst who cut his teeth at The Gympie Times says journalism will always make a difference to communities

        Big deal for Gympie’s post corona restaurant scene

        premium_icon Big deal for Gympie’s post corona restaurant scene

        News ONE of Gympie’s most significant real estate deals forms the basis of a new start...

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders

        Union, watchdog step in on council job cuts

        premium_icon Union, watchdog step in on council job cuts

        News Union alleges Gympie Council ‘flagrantly breached’ its contract with staff