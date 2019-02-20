Mine worker dies on Moranbah site

A MINE worker has died at Moranbah North Mine after an incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier in the access drift close to the surface of the mine.

The 10 workers who were in the personnel carrier immediately received medical treatment on site for injuries.

Two injured men, aged 52 and 51, are being assessed in Mackay Base Hospital after RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter airlifted from the mine site.

Their condition is still unknown at this stage.

Two other people were taken to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The other six people were assessed on site but needed no further treatment.

An Anglo American spokesperson said an emergency response was immediately initiated and emergency services notified after the incident.

"The driver of the grader received immediate treatment on site and was then transported by ambulance to hospital, but has tragically passed away," they said.

"The employees who were in the other vehicle immediately received medical treatment on site for injuries.



"The cause of the incident is not clear and we will carry out a full investigation.

"We have notified the relevant authorities and stopped production at the mine, in line with our emergency response procedure.

"Our focus is on continuing to respond to the emergency situation, including the treatment and care of injured employees and supporting the affected families and colleagues."

A doctor from Moranbah Hospital travelled to the mine site to triage and treat casualties until they could be retrieved.