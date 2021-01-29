Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hayden Clifford Wadley, who pleaded guilty to drug and drug utensil possession in Gympie Magistrates Court. Photo: Facebook
Hayden Clifford Wadley, who pleaded guilty to drug and drug utensil possession in Gympie Magistrates Court. Photo: Facebook
News

Mine worker busted with drugs says they were a mate’s stash

Frances Klein
29th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE diesel fitter who works in the mines pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils despite saying the gear belonged to a mate.

Hayden Clifford Wadley, 38, was found with a water pipe and bowl and container containing cannabis at his North Deep Creek home on New Year’s Day this year.

MORE NEWS: Drunk Christmas hoon caught doing burnout in Gympie CBD

He told Gympie Magistrate’s Court on Monday the items were not his because he gets tested every time he returns to the mines and had been “given the all clear.”

He said it was a friend’s belongings that was left at his house but he took responsibility for it.

He was fined $150 but had no conviction recorded.

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

gympie court gympie crime gympie drugs gympie magisatrates court possess cannabis
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley killer still refuses to co-operate with police

        Premium Content Mary Valley killer still refuses to co-operate with police

        News Derek Bellington Sam remains in jail for murder, but won’t help police search for his victim’s body

        Two young men walk after sickening Gympie CBD bashing

        Premium Content Two young men walk after sickening Gympie CBD bashing

        News Killian was seen to be kicking the victim in the back

        FOR SALE: Five million dollar Gympie homes on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Five million dollar Gympie homes on the market

        News As investors and tree-changers continue to snap up property and the median price...

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints