Mine worker busted with drugs says they were a mate’s stash

Hayden Clifford Wadley, who pleaded guilty to drug and drug utensil possession in Gympie Magistrates Court. Photo: Facebook

A GYMPIE diesel fitter who works in the mines pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils despite saying the gear belonged to a mate.

Hayden Clifford Wadley, 38, was found with a water pipe and bowl and container containing cannabis at his North Deep Creek home on New Year’s Day this year.

He told Gympie Magistrate’s Court on Monday the items were not his because he gets tested every time he returns to the mines and had been “given the all clear.”

He said it was a friend’s belongings that was left at his house but he took responsibility for it.

He was fined $150 but had no conviction recorded.

