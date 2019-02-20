Menu
Mine worker Bradley Hardwick who died in an incident between a grader and a personnel carrier at Moranbah North Mine on February 20, 2019.
News

Mine site reopens after grader tragedy

Rae Wilson
by
25th Feb 2019 1:21 PM
MINING activities have today resumed at Moranbah North Mine following a collision at the site last week. 

Bradley Hardwick, 47,  tragically lost his life at the Moranbah North Mine on Wednesday after a collision between a grader and a personnel carrier, transporting 10 people.

Mr Hardwick had worked for Anglo American in various capacities for the past 17 years, including 10 years at Moranbah North Mine.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released the incident site at Moranbah North Mine to Anglo American on Friday, allowing mining activities to resume.

Anglo American decided to allow additional time before recommencing operational activities, including the longwall move, at the Moranbah North Mine earlier today.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate investigation into the incident is ongoing, as is Anglo American's investigation.

Anglo American's Glen Britton said the four colleagues who were injured in the incident were all recovering well.

The head of Underground Operations said the company was provided support to help with their return to work once they were ready.

"This is a difficult time for our people, their families and the Moranbah community as we come to terms with the tragic loss of our colleague, Bradley Hardwick, and we will continue to provide support wherever needed," he said. 

