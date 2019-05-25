Mine boss: Adani jobs could flow in weeks

THE State Government has finally provided a final date for the approval process of the Adani coal mine but could it have also provided an expiration date for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's tenuous hold on her South Brisbane electorate?

But as proponents expressed relief over finally being given an end date, the timeline spawned a reinvigorated Greens push to unseat Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday hailed the Co-ordinator-General's deadlines of May 31 for the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan and June 13 for the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan as a "breakthrough".

It follows Wednesday's stunning backflip when the Premier (pictured), under siege since regional Queenslanders deserted federal Labor at the election partly thanks to the state party's stalling on Adani, bizarrely declared she was "fed up" with her own Government's delays.

Further rolling deadlines from June to September are set for leases and licences, allowing rail construction and operation, a workers' camp and airport and the finalisation of a royalties deal.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is facing a major challenge to hold her seat at the next state election from the surging Greens and wants to make climate change a major focus. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow says workers and construction equipment are on site at the company’s Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin and ready to go within days if the project gets the green light.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said workers and equipment were already on site and construction of the mine and railway could begin within days of final approval. Nearly 19,000 workers have applied for the estimated 1500 construction and ramp jobs expected over the next two years.

"We'll be engaging with people, our contractors and people that have provided expressions of interest," he said.

Mr Dow said Adani had made a "key commitment" not to use foreign workers and would focus hiring to major towns around the mine.

Meanwhile, Ms Palaszczuk assured an electorate and Labor movement that is deeply divided on Adani that the mine would need to "stack up" environmentally, while promising she headed a "listening government".

Greens candidate Michael Berkman. Picture: Annette Dew

In a separate press conference in Brisbane, Ms Trad welcomed the "clarity" the timeline provided.

Asked whether she supported the mine, Ms Trad said: "This is a decision that has been made by the Government, I am a member of the Government."

Ms Trad also refused to be drawn on whether a green light for Adani would effectively hand her seat to The Greens at the state election in October 2020. But the timeline - set despite repeated refusals by the Government to "interfere" - has emboldened The Greens' campaign for Ms Trad's South Brisbane seat, which she won due to Greens and LNP preferences.

The LNP has said it will preference Labor last there, effectively dooming Ms Trad.

Greens MP Michael Berkman said he was "excited" after becoming the first to win a state seat, Maiwar, in 2017.

"We've seen a huge outpouring of opposition to Labor's backflipping on this," he said. "People are really terrified. A lot of people have lost hope and a lot of people see us as the last line of defence to stop Adani and the Galilee Basin and we've see a huge outreach of support to my office … I know there's been a membership bump."