Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Mind-boggled’ over dad’s meth for golden staph knee pain

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SINGLE father with a severely autistic son turned to methamphetamines for pain relief from a golden staph infection in his knee.

Cameron Troy Huff, 46, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Huff driving on Berserker St about midnight on May 5 and a search of his vehicle revealed three clip-seal bags containing about 1.7g of meth concealed in a toiletry bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Huff had two children in his full-time care including a seven-eyar-old severely autistic son.

She said he had a golden staph infection in his knee which caused pain and had used meth for that pain.

Ms Nicholas said he was no longer using meth.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Huff pay a $750 fine and no conviction was recorded.

"It's mind boggling that you turn up at this age with such heavy responsibilities … no history of using … why you would dabble or go down the path of using this drug," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

golden staph methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: COVID Depression already locked in

        Premium Content LETTER: COVID Depression already locked in

        News Meanwhile, a smug cohort of people on government salaries, handouts and safe pensions feels no pain

        LETTER: Over-government is killing our red meat facilities

        Premium Content LETTER: Over-government is killing our red meat facilities

        News In a sharp reminder of how tough the Australian red meat processing environment is...

        Why adoption should continue to be the ‘last resort’ in Qld

        Premium Content Why adoption should continue to be the ‘last resort’ in Qld

        News LETTER: Adoption is extremely traumatic, causing deep, life-long consequences and...

        BREAKING: Emergency at Gunalda, man trapped under tractor

        Premium Content BREAKING: Emergency at Gunalda, man trapped under tractor

        News Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of an accident near Gunalda, where a man...