Millman flies Aussie flag in Tokyo

AUSTRALIA'S John Millman has stormed into the last eight at the ATP Tour's Japan Open in Tokyo with a 6-3 6-3 victory over unseeded South African Lloyd Harris.

Millman exacted a measure of revenge for compatriot Alex de Minaur, who lost to the world No.99 in the opening round, by needing little more than an hour to advance to the quarter-finals.

Although Harris recorded nine aces, Millman, the world No.80, was more effective on his second serve and was in control throughout Thursday's match.

Stream live coverage of the WTA and ATP Tours with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

"I really wanted to reduce those unforced errors, make Lloyd have to work for every single point and try to neutralise that serve, because we know it's a cannon," Millman said.

However, fellow Australian Jordan Thompson was bundled out in straight sets by local favourite Taro Daniel, 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

The Japanese wildcard, who eliminated second seed Borna Coric in the opening round, capitalised on Thompson's crippling 36 unforced errors to book a clash with Millman.

John Millman powers past Lloyd Harris in Tokyo. Pic: Getty Images

OSAKA 'ANGRY RELAXED' IN CHINA

Naomi Osaka said she was "angry relaxed" after the Japanese tennis player set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in Beijing.

The 21-year-old, the reigning Australian Open champion, won the last 10 games against unseeded American Alison Riske to surge into the last eight at the China Open, 6-4, 6-0.

Osaka and Andreescu, two young stars of women's tennis, will meet if the 19-year-old Canadian can win her match against American qualifier Jennifer Brady later tonight.

Osaka has not dropped a set in three matches in the Chinese capital and also did not lose a set on the way to winning her home Pan Pacific Open last month.

It is in contrast to the stuttering form the world no.4 endured after winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.

"I'm relaxed, but I'm a little bit angry, it's an angry relaxed," said Osaka, asked what was behind her recent success in Japan and now China.

"I know after Australia I was like, 'I'm going to have fun'. It was not fun, I did not have fun."

The Japanese said she took a week off after her last 16 defeat at the US Open, where teenager Andreescu went on to triumph over Serena Williams in the final.

"I was sorting out my thoughts," said Osaka, adding that she has "self-diagnosed ADHD" because "if I tell myself to relax, I play three-set matches.

"Out here, if you see, I'm kind of 'angry' right now, I can get through straight-set wins."