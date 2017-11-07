Millions promised for 'beef road' west of Gympie

The Kilkivan Tansey Road could benefit from the LNP's promised $60 million Beef Roads Program.

The Kilkivan Tansey Road could benefit from the LNP's promised $60 million Beef Roads Program. Rhonda Kath

THE Kilkivan Tansey Road stands to get a $5 million widening under a promise announced by the LNP today to invest $60 million in key economic road links in regional Queensland.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister Deb Frecklington said the Beef Roads Program was a key component of the LNP's comprehensive State Infrastructure Plan.

"Labor aren't interested in investing in regional infrastructure and they are certainly not interested in investing in the roads, bridges and dams our state needs," Ms Frecklington said.

"These 10 projects will ensure the growth of our state's livestock and agricultural industries and facilitate the movement of cattle to ports and processing facilities.

"By beefing up our beef roads we will unlock new road freight routes for higher productivity vehicles as well as improving safety, flood and disaster resilience."

Ms Frecklington said these 10 projects would also create much-needed local jobs and stimulate regional communities in areas such as Mundubbera, Bowenville, Oakey, Pittsworth, Middlemount and Kilkivan.

"Regional Queensland residents have suffered from a lack of new infrastructure projects for too long under Annastacia Palaszczuk," she said.

"Alarmingly, there is a jobs crisis in Regional Queensland with the unemployment rate in some parts of the state nudging 60 per cent.

"Enough is enough - only the LNP can be trusted to build the roads, bridges and dams Queensland needs."

Ms Frecklington said the LNP's Buy Local policy would ensure local contractors and businesses which wanted to submit a tender to construct these projects did so with the confidence they were competing on a level playing field.

"Labor has failed to support Queensland small businesses, with countless examples of government contracts being awarded to interstate and overseas companies," she said.

"Our comprehensive Buy Local policy would apply to our Beef Roads Program and we make no apologies for putting local businesses, contractors and jobs first.

"Labor have neglected our regions for far too long and taken Regional Queenslanders for granted.

"I am proud to be part of a team that will ensure Regional Queensland no longer miss out on its fair share."

BEEF ROAD PROJECTS: