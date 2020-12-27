Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Millions of phones hit by change on NYE

by Charlotte Edwards, The Sun
27th Dec 2020 3:53 PM

 

WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phones meaning lots of people will be entering 2021 without access to the popular app.

According to News.18.com, some older models of smartphones won't be able to use WhatsApp in the new year.

It said WhatsApp will stop working for people who are using an iPhone that hasn't been updated to iOS 9 software or higher.

WhatsApp needs to be updated on older phones to ensure it continues to work. Picture: News Regional Media
WhatsApp needs to be updated on older phones to ensure it continues to work. Picture: News Regional Media

Android users who don't have 4.0.3 operating systems or newer will also reportedly be affected.

If you have an iPhone 4 or older you won't be able to update to newer software.

Some Android devices like the Motorola Droid Razr and the Samsung Galaxy S2 also still run on outdated software.

If you have an old phone you may want to try upgrading to the newest software possible so you don't get caught out next year.

Certain older smartphone won’t be able to use WhatsApp in 2021. Picture: iStock
Certain older smartphone won’t be able to use WhatsApp in 2021. Picture: iStock

Apple users need to go to Settings and then "General" and "About" to see what software version they're using.

On Android you need to go to Settings and then "About Phone".

Alternatively, you may need to upgrade to a slightly newer handset.

Part of the WhatsApp website reveals what operating systems it is compatible with.

Users who need to upgrade will be warned in the app itself.

WhatsApp has 2 billion users globally. Picture: News Regional Media
WhatsApp has 2 billion users globally. Picture: News Regional Media

WHATSAPP - A QUICK HISTORY

  • WhatsApp was created in 2009 by computer programmers Brian Acton and Jan Koum - former employees of Yahoo
  • It's one of the most popular messaging services in the world
  • Koum came up with the name WhatsApp because it sounded like "what's up"
  • After a number of tweaks the app was released with a messaging component in June 2009, with 250,000 active users
  • It was originally free but switched to a paid service to avoid growing too fast. Then in 2016, it became free again for all users
  • Facebook bought WhatsApp Inc in February 2014 for US$19.3 billion
  • The app is particularly popular because all messages are encrypted during transit, shutting out snoopers
  • As of 2020, WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Millions of phones hit by change on NYE

More Stories

editors picks mobile phone technology whatsapp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports fields in 2020. CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

        REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        News Fishers are reporting an increase in shark numbers

        10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        Premium Content 10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        News There has been no shortage of shocking news across the region this year. Here are...

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year