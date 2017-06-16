Millions of dollars worth of cars on show in Gympie

FIRST MEET: The Cooloola Classic Car Club's meet will bring together millions of dollars worth of pre-1980s vehicles.

MILLIONS of dollars worth of classic cars will be on show tonight as the Cooloola Classic Car Club meet to fundraise valuable money for charity.

The club will congregate tonight at the Gympie Autobarn with dollar coin donations going towards domestic violence charity Erin House.

Club member Pat Mooney said the meetup is a chance to support a charity and shed positive light on the hobby.

"My wife worked for St Patricks and they do a lot of work raising awareness for domestic violence, so I thought we could do the same," Mr Mooney said.

"We are trying to do something positive."

The club will bring together dozens of pre-1980s classic cars, mostly muscle cars.

"We are hoping to fill the upper carpark. We can fit 40 plus, maybe 50 cars up here, and there will be some on the street." Mr Mooney said.

"It's not just any car, we want to show a bit of quality," Club member Dan Kirkpatrick said.

"It's special interest, which means things out of the ordinary.

"It's not a car show as such, it's a car meet."

Cooloola Classic Car Club's Pat Mooney and Adam Delisser from Autobarn Gympie. Rowan Schindler

The meet will be the clubs first ever gathering and they want to make a show of positivity for the community.

"It's about doing good for the community, you know, it's about the good stuff," Pat Mooney said.

"It's the community you live in, isn't it.

"You hear about the bad stuff, but it's time to make some good stuff."

"It's about anti-hoon too. If you bring your car hear, rev your engine and do burnouts you're in for a rude time."

The club meets monthly on Thursdays at the Helltown Hotrods, from 6pm onwards.

The meet kicks off from 6pm to 8pm at 17 Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland, the Autobarn store will be open, along with the Coffeebarn cafe next door.