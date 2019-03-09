Millions of dollars waiting to be spent in Gympie region

OPPORTUNITY: Gympie region tourism operators say we are all in tourism together, because of its importance to the regional economy.

WE ARE all in the tourist industry, whether we know it or not - and we all need to work together, business leaders told Gympie Regional Council yesterday.

About 20 of the region's tourism leaders attended a discussion at Gympie's Pavilion on the council's tourism discussion paper, aimed at encouraging more promotion of the area.

Great Beach Drive 4WD Tours operator Jan Foletta told a council tourism forum that everyone needed to realise how dependent our economy is on spending by visitors.

Jan Foletta Arthur Gorrie

"North Queensland found that out years ago, when the airline pilots went on strike,” she told a council forum called to gather feedback onthe council's Tourism Discussion Paper.

"They all said they hated tourists and tourism, until the tourists stopped coming,” she said.

"That's when they realised everyone is in the tourist industry and everyone suffers if it isn't there.”

She and other participants, especially from the Kilkivan and Goomeri areas called for equine tourism as a unique hinterland experience Gympie region could provide.

Kilkivan Historical Society president and former Kilkivan Shire Council CEO Ray Currie enthusiastically agreed.

Ray Currie Arthur Gorrie

The thing we find is a problem is that we don't know what other parts of the region have got and they don't know what we have.

"We need to work together,” he said.

"We're opening an equestrian centre in Kilkivan soon and we have some well respected riders, and potential events that will attract people from all over.”

Janette Wilson of Rossmount Rural Retreat said Gympie region included some otf the most beautirul parts of the world, especially Rainbow Beach and its entrance to Fraser Island.

Janette Wilson Arthur Gorrie

Mary Valley Inc chair Julie Worth said Gympie region wanted to establish itself as the place for people to visit to get away from the city.

Julie Worth Arthur Gorrie

"There are 2.177 million people in Brisbane and tjhree to 400,000 people on the Sunshine Coast and they all want to escape the city. We want them to escape to here.”

"Marketing, marketing and more marketing,” Mary Valley advocate Jan Watt said when asked what the region's tourism industry needed.

She said the council's tourism paper seemed to be more aimed at helping Gympie city deal with possible side-effects of the Bruce Highway by-pass and it needed to be less "Gympie City-centric.”

Gympie Regional council's tourism arm needs to focus on the 3.4 million people in south-east Queensland, most within two hours of Gympie, hwich is also only one hour from the Sunshine Coast airport.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman expressed a vision for Mary St to become a heritage tourism centre, linking all the other attractions of the region.

Tony Goodman Arthur Gorrie

Gympie main street and teh CBD area could be a central focus for the whole tourism strategy,” he said.

Janelle Parker of the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce said Gympie's unique areas, including the Valley, Goomeri and Kilkivan, Gympie city and the Cooloola Coast needed to market their differences and uniqueness but to work together to do that collectively.

Janelle Parker Arthur Gorrie

Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association president Marc Beech said many visitors had limited knowledge of Cooloola Coast attractions.

"They love the Carlo Sandblow,” he said. "And when they go to Fraser Island they want to see a dingo and they want to see Lake McKenzie, because that is what they have heard about,” he said.